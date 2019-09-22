Home Sport Football

Virgil van Dijk threatens to eclipse Ronaldo-Messi in world's best

Van Dijk, Ronaldo and Messi are the three men's finalists for The Best Player award, with the winner to be announced on Monday in a star-studded ceremony in Milan's famous opera house La Scala.

Published: 22nd September 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Virgil van Dijk

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MILAN: Virgil van Dijk threatens to eclipse fellow European stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to lift FIFA's The Best Player award on Monday, to set himself up as favourite for this year's Ballon d'Or.

Van Dijk, Ronaldo and Messi are the three men's finalists for The Best Player award, with the winner to be announced on Monday in a star-studded ceremony in Milan's famous opera house La Scala.

The towering Dutch defender helped Liverpool to the Champions League trophy last season and is well-positioned having already won the UEFA player of the year award.

Since The Best award was created in 2016, the winner has gone on to also lift the coveted Ballon d'Or, which will be unveiled on December 2.

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric won both awards last year to end Ronaldo and Messi's ten-year domination.

In the past three years the podiums for both awards have been almost identical apart from Egyptian Mohamed Salah's third place in The Best in 2018, a spot occupied by France's Antoine Griezmann in the Ballon d'Or.

Based on Liverpool's success last season it could be Van Dijk's turn to become the first defender since Italy's former World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

The 28-year-old proved himself among the best defenders in the world for Liverpool and the Dutch national side who reached the Nations League final.

Liverpool also missed out on the Premier League title by just one point behind Manchester City.

Both Messi and Ronaldo have won FIFA's award in different guises five times each.

Former Real Madrid star Ronaldo's six-year reign as the Champions League top scorer ended last season.

The 34-year-old scored six goals in Juventus's European campaign, including an incredible treble against Atletico Madrid, before they were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Ronaldo also won the Nations League with Portugal and his first Serie A title with Juventus.

Messi was top scorer in the Champions League last season with 12 goals before Barcelona were eliminated by Liverpool in the semi-finals.

The Argentine was also the top European scorer with 36 goals and won La Liga title with Barcelona.

The 32-year-old helped Argentina to bronze at 2019 Copa America.

Messi however could pay for his three-month suspension by South American football body CONMEBOL after alleging corruption at the Copa America.

Among the women, American World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, are in the running along with England's Lucy Bronze.

Rapinoe, 34, left France with a Golden Boot and Golden Ball award.

The three contenders for the men's coaching award are Liverpool's Champions League winning coach Jurgen Klopp, along with Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, who reached the European final, and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola.

US women's coach Jill Ellis is in the running for the women's coaching award along with England's Phil Neville and Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virgil van Dijk Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
India Matters
Puneet Gupta being presented with the Level Nxt Award by Priyank M Kharge, member of Indian National Congress
Waterless bathing: Products by IIM-C alumnus take a giant step towards saving water
On the 150th year of his birth anniversary, three-dimensional life-size hologram of Gandhi will participate in a panel discussion on his philosophy. ( File Photo )
Mahatma Gandhi to be 'brought to life' in Paris on October 2
For representational purposes
Hindi second-most used 'Assistant' language globally, says Google
Syed Akbaruddin (File Photo | PTI)
India will soar high if Pak stoops low by raising Kashmir issue at UN: Akbaruddin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
'Game of Thrones' resurrected the Iron Throne at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, ruling as top drama on a night of surprises in which Billy Porter and Jharrel Jerome made history and the comedy series 'Fleabag' led a British invasion, winning the most number of Emmys. Take a look at all the winning moments from television's big night! (Photos | AP)
Emmys 2019 in photos: 'Fleabag' stages surprise takeover as 'Games of Thrones' takes final bow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp