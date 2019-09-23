Football lawmakers consider temporary substitutions for head injuries

By PTI

LAUSANNE: The body in charge of the laws of football is considering allowing temporary substitutions in cases of possible concussion, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) told AFP on Monday.

The IFAB confirmed that they will start with "deliberations on the assessment and management of concussions" in the game.

Such temporary changes are already permitted in certain rugby matches when a player receives a head knock and needs to be assessed for signs of more serious injury.

Allowing the player to be temporarily taken off for a period of up to 10 minutes would allow medical staff to determine if the player can return to the pitch.

An IFAB spokesperson said: "It may take some time until visible progress is made, due to the high complexity of the matter. We want to dedicate enough time and expertise to find the best solution for football."