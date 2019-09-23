Home Sport Football

Home win will come soon: Chelsea coach Frank Lampard

Champions League winner Liverpool played attacking football in the first half of the game as they scored both goals in under 30 minutes.

LEES: After facing a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Premier League match at home, Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said that the club will soon win a game in front of the home crowd.

"The home win will come, hopefully, it comes very soon and it will bring confidence to everybody, but we need to aspire to a level like Liverpool - when they probably don't play their best but they win the game," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.

"It's definitely a concern and we want to win at home," he added.

Champions League winner Liverpool played attacking football in the first half of the game as they scored both goals in under 30 minutes. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Roberto Firmino netted the ball for their side.

"Against Liverpool you know you can lose, they are a strong team and that can happen and I expect the home win to come soon," Lampard said.

For Chelsea, the only goal came in 71-minute as N'Golo Kante scored a goal from a brilliant move.

"The difference between us and Liverpool, as we have shown clearly today that we can compete with them, is that we aren't consistently as good as them and Manchester City week in, week out - and a lot of teams can say the same. To work towards those levels is hard. It's a daily, daily thing and that's where we need to go now," Lampard said.

Liverpool are at the top of the points table with 18 points as they won their all six games. Whereas Chelsea are at the 11th spot with eight points. They have won two games in their six fixtures.

Chelsea will play next match against Brighton on September 28.

