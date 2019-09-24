Home Sport Football

Five talking points in European football this weekend

Zinedine Zidane had been the coach under the most pressure last week but his Madrid side bounced back from their midweek misery in Paris by beating Sevilla 1-0 away.

Published: 24th September 2019 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

Barcelona's troubles on the road continued even with the presence of Lionel Messi as they lost at Granada, while Inter triumphed in the Milan derby and Neymar did it again with another late goal for Paris Saint-Germain.

Here, we take a look at five main talking points from the weekend in European football:

- Barca now Spain's crisis club -

Barcelona relieved Real Madrid of the tag of Spain's chief crisis club after they were beaten 2-0 by Granada on Saturday to throw scrutiny back on Ernesto Valverde's future as coach.

With seven points from five games, this is Barca's worst start in La Liga in 25 years as even the double introduction of Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati could not revive another dreary display from the defending champions.

Zinedine Zidane had been the coach under the most pressure last week but his Madrid side bounced back from their midweek misery in Paris by beating Sevilla 1-0 away.

Atletico Madrid's bright start has faded. They were held to a goalless draw at home to Celta Vigo.

- 'General' Conte ready for title assault -

Antonio Conte uses the terms of a military campaign as Inter Milan look to wrest the Serie A title from eight-time reigning champions Juventus.

"A commander can have his plans, but he needs the foot soldiers to go out and execute the orders. I am fortunate to have very good and disciplined players," said Conte after his Inter side claimed a 2-0 derby win over AC Milan.

Conte's side are the only team in Serie A with four wins from four and they lead Juventus by two points.

Inter last won Serie A in 2010 under Jose Mourinho, and have been remodelled by former Juventus and Chelsea boss Conte, who replaced Luciano Spalletti after the Chinese-owned club finish fourth last season.

- PSG come through toughest test-

A trip to Lyon has almost without fail been Paris Saint-Germain's hardest test since the Qatari takeover of 2011 that turned the club from the French capital into Ligue 1's dominant side.

PSG had won just twice, and lost four, of their previous eight visits to Lyon, including in each of the last two seasons, before Sunday night's showdown.

ALSO READ | Zidane brushes off criticism as Real Madrid look to continue recovery

However, this time they came out on top, Neymar's superb late strike securing a 1-0 win for Thomas Tuchel's side. After an unconvincing start to the season, this result followed their 3-0 thumping of Real Madrid in the Champions League and leaves them three points clear atop Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, Lyon are now seven points off the pace and have not won in five games. It has not been a great start for new coach Sylvinho and a title assault looks extremely improbable from France's second-richest club.

- Coutinho given helping hand -

Philippe Coutinho scored his first goal since joining Bayern Munich on loan from Barcelona in the Bundesliga champions' 4-0 demolition of Cologne, and it was all thanks to a gesture from Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker had already scored twice at the Allianz Arena, taking him to nine Bundesliga goals for the season and 11 in all competitions, when Bayern were awarded a second-half penalty.

But rather than seize the chance to score a second hat-trick of the season, Lewandowski let Coutinho step up and convert from 12 yards.

"It was important for him here at the Allianz Arena, for the future and his confidence. He is a great player and we must all help him," Lewandowski said after the game.

Bayern are two points behind leaders RB Leipzig after five games.

- Ajax emerge unscathed against PSV -

Defending champions Ajax remain on top of the Dutch Eredivisie after coming away from their trip to biggest rivals PSV Eindhoven with a 1-1 draw.

Quincy Promes gave Ajax the lead at the Philips Stadion but Donyell Malen, who recently made his full international debut for the Netherlands, scored PSV's equaliser.

The result means that Ajax -- fresh from routing Lille 3-0 in the Champions League -- are top of the table on goal difference after six games from PSV, and from Vitesse Arnhem, who have played a game more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Football Barcelona PSG Lyon La Liga Philippe Coutinho Ajax Football PSV Eindhoven French Ligue 1 Serie A Bundesliga
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp