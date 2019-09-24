Home Sport Football

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are FIFA's players of the year

Van Dijk's club manager Jürgen Klopp was voted coach of the year, while teammate Alisson won the best men's goalkeeper award.

Published: 24th September 2019 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2019 01:30 PM   |  A+A-

Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe

Argentinian Barcelona player Lionel Messi poses with United States forward Megan Rapinoe after they received the Best FIFA Men's, Women's player award during the Best FIFA soccer awards ceremony on 23 September 2019. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MILAN: Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA player of the year award, while Megan Rapinoe won her first at a lavish ceremony at Milan's iconic Teatro alla Scala on Monday.

Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA Best awards for leading the United States to the women's World Cup title in July, as was Jill Ellis who won the women's coach award.

Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player.

The outspoken star often uses her success as a platform to speak out about issues and the 34-year-old did so again in Milan, pleading for her male and female colleagues to join the likes of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in speaking out on racism and other inequalities.

View photos from the best FIFA Football Awards ceremony here

"If we really want to have meaningful change what I think is most inspiring would be if everybody other than Raheem Sterling and (Kalidou) Koulibaly, if they were as outraged about racism as they were, if everybody was as outraged about homophobia as the LGBTQ players, if everybody was as outraged about the lack of equal pay and investment in the women's game other than just women, that would be the most inspiring thing to me," Rapinoe said.

"That's my ask of everybody. As professional footballers ... we have so much success, we have incredible platforms, I ask everybody here to lend your platform, to lift people up, to use this beautiful game to change the world for better."

Rapinoe finished with 46 ranking points to 42 for teammate Alex Morgan and 29 for England's Lucy Bronze.

After the ceremony, Rapinoe said being able to speak out about issues is more important to her than the actual award.

"I've been very lucky to have this incredibly platform that seems to be growing by the day and I plan to use it to the best of my ability," she told reporters. "The award's amazing of course but I don't do this for individual awards, certainly not.

"Even the team awards, the World Cup's obviously incredible to win but when we sort of all look back on it, it will be the way we've changed the game and moved the game forward and really been a part of changing the world, this incredible movement that's happening right now, that we'll all be most proud of."

Messi's award moved the Barcelona and Argentina forward one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus forward did not attend the ceremony despite being among the three finalists.

The duo has dominated the award since 2008, with their string of victories only interrupted by Luka Modric last year.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the other finalist

Messi finished with 46 ranking points to 38 for van Dijk and 36 for Ronaldo.

Aaron Long, given the U.S. captain's vote because he was among two players who wore the armband twice this year, voted for van Dijk, as did American coach Gregg Berhalter.

Van Dijk's club manager Jürgen Klopp was voted coach of the year after steering Liverpool to the Champions League title in June, while teammate Alisson won the best men's goalkeeper award.

"I have to thank my team because as coach you can only be as good as your team is," Klopp said.

Ellis also thanked her players.

"I owe so much to them," she said.

Ellis resigned in July, shortly after the U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 to win its second successive World Cup.

The 53-year-old Ellis was hired as coach of the U.S. team in 2014 and led it to eight overall tournament titles, including back-to-back World Cup successes. Over the course of her tenure, the United States lost just seven matches.

Her players made up nearly half of the women's team of the year, with Kelley O'Hara, Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle and Morgan included in the 11 as well as Rapinoe.

"I think I walked out with Messi and no one noticed me," Ellis said jokingly to reporters, before adding: "It was such an honor, it really was. Fantastic night ... happy for my players to do so well as well on that stage so it was great."

The award for the best women's goalkeeper went to van Veenendaal of Atletico Madrid and the Netherlands.

The 29-year-old Van Veenendaal captained the Netherlands to the final of the women's World Cup.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lionel Messi Megan Rapinoe FIFA awards 2019 FIFA player of the year Best FIFA soccer awards
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp