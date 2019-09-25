Home Sport Football

Juventus beat Balotelli's Brescia to go top of Serie A

Juventus overtake Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table with 13 points from five games.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Juventus' Paulo Dybala, left, takes on Brescia's John Chancellor during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Brescia and Juventus at the Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy. (Photo | AP)

Juventus' Paulo Dybala, left, takes on Brescia's John Chancellor during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Brescia and Juventus at the Rigamonti stadium in Brescia, Italy. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MILAN: Mario Balotelli made his first start for Brescia but the promoted northeners still fell to a 2-1 defeat which sent champions Juventus top of Serie A on Tuesday.

Former Manchester City and Inter Milan striker Balotelli has returned to Italy to play for his hometown club, but his debut had been delayed as he sat out a four-game suspension for previous club Marseille.

Juventus were without Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, rested with a slight thigh problem, but the champions recovered from going behind after less than four minutes to an Alfredo Donnarumma goal -- his fourth in five games.

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny got two hands to Donnarumma's powerful strike, but could only push the ball into the net.

Brescia defender Jhon Chancellor let the champions off the hook five minutes before the break, diverting the ball into his own goal, with Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic completing the comeback, volleying in on 63 minutes.

Juventus overtake Inter Milan at the top of the Serie A table with 13 points from five games.

Antonio Conte's side are one point behind before they host Lazio at the San Siro on Wednesday.

"It wasn't easy after going behind within four minutes, but we showed personality," Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri told DAZN.

Balotelli, back in Italy for the first time since 2016, was denied after half an hour with Polish 'keeper Szczesny tipping his 30-yard free-kick over the bar.

"Mario is working hard and is an extraordinary player. I'm sure he'll give us a big hand this season," said Brescia coach Eugenio Corini.

"Being at home, close to his mother, family and friends is helping him to focus on his life more. His abilities are unlimited."

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot also made his first start for Juventus, who lost full-back Danilo to injury early on, since his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Reeling after going behind, Juventus pushed forward with Gonzalo Higuain threatening for the visitors and Aaron Ramsey nodding over.

The equaliser came when Brescia goalkeeper Jesse Joronen shoved a Paulo Dybala corner into Chancellor's path.

Paulo Dybala also forced Joronen into action, with Rabiot pouncing on the rebound which was cleared off the line.

Pjanic drilled in the winner after Dybala struck his free-kick into the wall and the Bosnian met the loose ball with a rasping volley.

Federico Bernardeschi came on for Ramsey in the 70th minute, with Dybala making way for Blaise Matuidi ten minutes later with the visitors holding on for all three points.

Juventus next play SPAL in Serie A on Saturday before hosting Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League next Tuesday, having being held to a 2-2 draw against Atletico Madrid in their opener.

Brescia were promoted to Serie A this year, after being relegated in 2011, and sit 12th with six points.

Elsewhere, Verona were held to a goalless draw at home against Udinese, with both teams settled in the bottom half of the table with just one win each from five games.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mario Balotelli Juventus Serie A Brescia
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp