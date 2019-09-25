Home Sport Football

Tottenham stunned by fourth-tier Colchester in League Cup

Mauricio Pochettino's side were held to a 0-0 draw in normal time before losing 4-3 on penalties against opponents currently 10th in League Two.

Published: 25th September 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2019 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (R) and Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (L) vie with Colchester United's English midfielder Courtney Senior during the English League Cup third round football match. (Photo | AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama (R) and Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean striker Son Heung-Min (L) vie with Colchester United's English midfielder Courtney Senior during the English League Cup third round football match. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham's disappointing start to the season hit a new low as they suffered an embarrassing League Cup third-round defeat on penalties at fourth-tier Colchester on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were held to a 0-0 draw in normal time before losing 4-3 on penalties against opponents currently 10th in League Two.

Christian Eriksen's opening spot-kick was saved and Lucas Moura hit the crossbar before Tom Lapslie scored the winning penalty to spark a pitch invasion from Colchester's jubilant fans.

It was the first time Tottenham manager Pochettino had been knocked out of a domestic cup competition against lower-league opposition.

The shock defeat extended Tottenham's poor run, which included a 2-1 loss at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday.

"Colchester made a fantastic game, it was difficult. We are so disappointed we could not score in 90 minutes," Pochettino said.

"That's the beauty of the competition, always something can happen. We wanted to go further but we are out."

After finishing as Champions League runners-up last season, Tottenham were expected to kick on this season but instead they have struggled to find any consistency.

Pochettino has grumbled about the distractions of the transfer window, with Eriksen and several other players linked with moves that never materialised.

As a result, Tottenham have looked a disjointed team, with two-goal leads squandered in draws at Arsenal and Olympiakos.

The upset was the biggest setback so far for Pochettino, who made 10 changes to his side but could still call on enough quality players to expect a win against a team 71 places below them in the football pyramid.

There were debuts for 17-year-old Troy Parrott and 20-year-old Japhet Tanganga, while Eric Dier made his first appearance of the season alongside Dele Alli in midfield.

But Tottenham laboured badly and could not find the breakthrough as Colchester followed up their second-round win against Crystal Palace with an even bigger scalp on a memorable night that ranked alongside the club's famous FA Cup success against Leeds in 1971.

With Pochettino yet to win his first trophy as Tottenham boss and the club without silverware since the 2008 League Cup, this was another blow to their flagging morale.

Slick City

Holders Manchester City won 3-0 at Championship club Preston as they made a smooth start to their bid to win the League Cup for a third successive season.

Raheem Sterling's fine solo effort put City ahead and Gabriel Jesus doubled the lead with a crisp strike before Ryan Ledson's own goal made it three.

Gabriel Martinelli scored his first goals in English football and Rob Holding enjoyed a dream return from injury as Arsenal crushed second-tier Nottingham Forest 5-0.

Martinelli, making his first Gunners start following a summer move from Brazilian club Ituano, claimed the first-half opener before completing the scoring in stoppage time.

Defender Holding, out for more than nine months with a serious knee problem, powerfully headed home the first of four goals in the final 19 minutes, with Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson also on target.

Southampton routed third-tier Portsmouth 4-0 in the first meeting between the fierce south-coast since 2012, with Danny Ings scoring twice for his boyhood club in their first win at Fratton Park for 35 years.

Danny Welbeck scored his first goal for 11 months in Watford's 2-1 win over Swansea.

Leicester thrashed Luton 4-0 and Everton won 2-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tottenham Colchester
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajesh Kumar Sharma runs 'The Free School Under The Bridge' in Delhi's Yamuna Bank area. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Bridging the gap: Grocer runs free school on banks of Yamuna under a bridge
Chinmayanand case: Law student arrested for extortion after sufficient evidence found, says SIT
Gallery
With 'Bigg Boss' Hindi set to come back on the small screen soon, let us take a look at the contestants of past editions who made big bucks by getting locked inside the house.
From Sreesanth to Shweta Tiwari: Here are the highest paid celebrities of 'Bigg Boss' Hindi
Torrential rains hit the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad on September 24 lasting for over 12 hours. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Hyderabad sinks as city records highest September rainfall in 100 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp