Falhan to play for India in Asian Blind Football Championship

KOCHI: These are good times for young footballer Falhan C S. He is set to represent India at the Asian Championship, got married two months back and is doing well in his job.

From a general perspective, this constitutes a successful life, but when it is revealed that he is blind, perceptions tend to change.

According to Falhan, this shouldn’t be the case, even though he admits that people still tend to look at the blind with sympathy.

“I am going to represent India at the Asian Blind Football Championship. I have played in the World Cup and have been representing the country. There is no reason why I shouldn’t be treated the same way as a regular footballer. I just wished that people didn’t differentiate between blind footballers and regular footballers. Both of us play for the country and try to make the nation proud,” the Mattanchery boy said.

The 24-year-old will travel to Thailand to participate in the tournament. It is the second Asian Championship where Falhan will represent India.

“We have a young squad but it is a lot better than the team which played in the last edition,” he said.

Falhan was part of a month-long camp held in Kochi to select the national team. A ten-member final squad was picked to represent India at the global event.

Last month had been hard training and he had to balance his morning training with his call-centre job. “Life is good at the moment and I’m excited, even though I hardly get to spend time at home”.

When Falhan was one-and-a-half-years old, an allergic reaction to medication left him permanently blind.That didn’t stop him from completing his post-graduation from Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, landing a job and going onto play for the country.

“I don’t ask for sympathy. Blind people don’t want sympathy. They want recognition and be treated as equals. At one point, I didn’t know that blind people can play football, but once I discovered this, life changed. It gives me so much confidence and takes away the fear of being blind,” he said.

Falhan was introduced to blind football back in 2014 when a blind football initiative was started at the Maharaja’s College.

Falhan caught the eye of veteran blind football coach Sunil Mathew and he rose through KOCHI: the ranks and received the India cap in 2015.