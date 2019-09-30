Real life story of game the healer in Kashmir

Martin Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when life in Kashmir is going through unrest and upheaval, I-League club Real Kashmir FC continues to stand tall as a beacon of hope. The football team's has always been a fairy tale story, since its inception three years ago.

Many stories have been written in the past and even in these troubled times, the club continues to create headlines for the right reasons. Cut off from friends and family due to the curfew back home, the players helped the club reach the Durand Cup semifinal in August.

A documentary on the club got nominated for two BAFTA awards recently and the signature of defender Kashif Siddiqi, who also happens to be the co-founder of the Football For Peace Charity, drew attention globally.

"There are a lot of things happening in Kashmir. It is hard at times and being Real Kashmir, there is always hurdles to overcome. Players have been strong and resilient and they just get on with whatever situation they are in. This is part of being a Real Kashmir player and coach. You've got to overcome these hurdles which can be difficult at times," David Robertson, head coach of the team, told this daily.

Real Kashmir are in Kochi and will play a friendly against ISL outfit Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday. The club has been on the move for the past two months for their pre-season. They have been to Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Haryana and Kolkata during this time.

Robertson said the players are trying to stay focussed on football. "The players have been very strong and that's why we have been successful in the last two years. They are strong individuals and professional football players who want to do the best for themselves and their families," said Robertson.

The club will welcome Siddiqi, who will join the team after addressing the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York. "He's been around a bit and he can play a big part in the future of the club. There a few things he can help the club with. We are looking forward to him coming in," said Robertson.

There is an air of uncertainty that looms large over Real Kashmir's home fixtures. The team plays its home matches at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar, drawing between 10,000-15,000 spectators. Under the present climate, there are question marks over where the club will play its home matches.

"We don't know the fixtures and we don't know what the situations are. Last season we played at the TRC and it helped us and it was good to play there. We are hoping that we can play there again this season," he said.

Robertson is still confident, saying that the club in the past overcame all obstacles that came in its way. "It is just an incredible story and I think back to the time I arrived in 2017 and we didn't even have changing rooms. We changed at the side of the pitch and it was a very difficult time when I came in. The way the club has grown, it has been a fairy tale. We don't want it to end," he stated.