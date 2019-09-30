Home Sport Football

Real life story of game the healer in Kashmir

Real Kashmir are in Kochi and will play a friendly against ISL outfit Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday.

Published: 30th September 2019 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2019 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Real Kashmir

Real Kashmir FC players and staff (File Photo | Twitter / Real Kashmir FC)

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when life in Kashmir is going through unrest and upheaval, I-League club Real Kashmir FC continues to stand tall as a beacon of hope. The football team's has always been a fairy tale story, since its inception three years ago.

Many stories have been written in the past and even in these troubled times, the club continues to create headlines for the right reasons. Cut off from friends and family due to the curfew back home, the players helped the club reach the Durand Cup semifinal in August.

A documentary on the club got nominated for two BAFTA awards recently and the signature of defender Kashif Siddiqi, who also happens to be the co-founder of the Football For Peace Charity, drew attention globally.

"There are a lot of things happening in Kashmir. It is hard at times and being Real Kashmir, there is always hurdles to overcome. Players have been strong and resilient and they just get on with whatever situation they are in. This is part of being a Real Kashmir player and coach. You've got to overcome these hurdles which can be difficult at times," David Robertson, head coach of the team, told this daily.

Real Kashmir are in Kochi and will play a friendly against ISL outfit Kerala Blasters FC on Saturday. The club has been on the move for the past two months for their pre-season. They have been to Mumbai, Jamshedpur, Haryana and Kolkata during this time.

Robertson said the players are trying to stay focussed on football. "The players have been very strong and that's why we have been successful in the last two years. They are strong individuals and professional football players who want to do the best for themselves and their families," said Robertson.

The club will welcome Siddiqi, who will join the team after addressing the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York. "He's been around a bit and he can play a big part in the future of the club. There a few things he can help the club with. We are looking forward to him coming in," said Robertson.

There is an air of uncertainty that looms large over Real Kashmir's home fixtures. The team plays its home matches at the TRC Turf Ground in Srinagar, drawing between 10,000-15,000 spectators. Under the present climate, there are question marks over where the club will play its home matches.

"We don't know the fixtures and we don't know what the situations are. Last season we played at the TRC and it helped us and it was good to play there. We are hoping that we can play there again this season," he said.

Robertson is still confident, saying that the club in the past overcame all obstacles that came in its way. "It is just an incredible story and I think back to the time I arrived in 2017 and we didn't even have changing rooms. We changed at the side of the pitch and it was a very difficult time when I came in. The way the club has grown, it has been a fairy tale. We don't want it to end," he stated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Football news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BAFTA awards Real Kashmir FC
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp