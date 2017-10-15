Real test begins now, Paraguay coach ahead of USA clash

By PTI

NEW DELHI: They may have breezed past their opponents in the group stage, but Paraguay coach Gustavo Morinigo today said their real test in the FIFA U-17 World Cup begins with the Round of 16 clash against USA here tomorrow.

Paraguay notched up three convincing wins in the group stage to make the knockouts.

"It was a difficult group, but this (Round of 16) is where the game begins," the Paraguay coach said.

Morinigo said the USA will be a tough side to face at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

"The US is really a complicated team, the individuals, the captain himself, it has one of the best players and the team is really good," Morinigo told reporters.

"It is really dangerous for us, the team in Group of 16 and we really respect that," the 40-year-old added.

Morinigo said his side has been training hard for the last one year.

"We have been practising for the last one year about that, not only the technical stuff has been focused on, mentally they have been prepared because of the concentration and behaviour of the players," the coach said.

"The players are playing for the colour of their county and that has kept them focused," Morinigo added.