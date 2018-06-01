Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Pressure on Akira Nishino in Russia after Japan ditch coach

Nishino is set to come under the sort of intense scrutiny normally reserved for teams with genuine hopes of lifting the World Cup in Russia.

Published: 01st June 2018 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Japan coach Akira Nishino | AP

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan coach Akira Nishino is set to come under the sort of intense scrutiny normally reserved for teams with genuine hopes of lifting the World Cup in Russia.

The 63-year-old finds himself on thin ice after taking over as Japan coach two months before the tournament following the controversial sacking of Franco-Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic.

Nishino will realistically need to steer the Blue Samurai to the last 16 to prevent the Japan Football Association (JFA) being left with egg on their face.

But should Japan exit the World Cup as meekly as they did the last time in 2014, Nishino and JFA chief Kozo Tashima in particular could be seeking alternative employment come late summer.

Operating under such pressure, Nishino is likely to play it safe in terms of team selection -- one factor in Halilhodzic's demise.

Talismanic forward Keisuke Honda and playmaker Shinji Kagawa -- two of those thought to have been at loggerheads with the firebrand ex-coach -- are likely to be key to Nishino if fit.

Leicester City striker Shinji Okazaki will, like Kagawa, be given every chance to recover from injury as Nishino looks to experience against Group H opponents Colombia, Senegal and Poland.

A 2-0 defeat to Ghana in a warmup game on May 30 was not the best start to their preparations.

Nishino is best remembered in Japan for coaching the under-23s when they beat a Brazil side containing Roberto Carlos 1-0 at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, dubbed the "Miracle of Miami" by local media.

The former JFA technical director, who previously led Gamba Osaka to the J-League title in 2005 and an Asian Champions League triumph in 2008, will be hoping for similar fortune in Russia.

Capped 12 times by Japan as a player, Nishino looks a safe pair of hands to manage the fallout from Halilhodzic's messy dismissal.

But whether he can restore Japan's fragile confidence in time to negotiate a tough World Cup group, and justify the JFA's high-risk decision, remains to be seen.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Akira Nishino FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2018 Japan Football Association Japan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence