Switzerland's Granit Xhaka relief after training ground injury

By AFP

LAUSANNE: Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka expressed relief after getting good news about a training ground injury that threatened to scupper his World Cup chances for Switzerland on Thursday.

Xhaka hobbled off the pitch fearing he had damaged ligaments in his knee.

But the 25-year-old, who suffered a bone contusion injury that will sideline him for Sunday's friendly against Spain in Villarreal, is expected to return to action quickly.

"I'm very relieved," Xhaka said via a statement issued by the Swiss football federation.

Xhaka underwent a MRI scan which ruled out a more serious injury.

Swiss team doctor Pierre-Etienne Fournier said: "We're very relieved. He has only suffered a painful bone contusion injury.

"The ligaments are intact, but we wanted to be sure that the meniscus wasn't damaged either."

Switzerland kick off their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Brazil on June 15, before then facing Serbia and Costa Rica.