Switzerland's Granit Xhaka relief after training ground injury

Xhaka hobbled off the pitch fearing he had damaged ligaments in his knee.

Published: 01st June 2018 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Granit Xhaka | AP

By AFP

LAUSANNE: Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka expressed relief after getting good news about a training ground injury that threatened to scupper his World Cup chances for Switzerland on Thursday.

But the 25-year-old, who suffered a bone contusion injury that will sideline him for Sunday's friendly against Spain in Villarreal, is expected to return to action quickly.

"I'm very relieved," Xhaka said via a statement issued by the Swiss football federation.

Xhaka underwent a MRI scan which ruled out a more serious injury.

Swiss team doctor Pierre-Etienne Fournier said: "We're very relieved. He has only suffered a painful bone contusion injury.

"The ligaments are intact, but we wanted to be sure that the meniscus wasn't damaged either."

Switzerland kick off their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Brazil on June 15, before then facing Serbia and Costa Rica.

