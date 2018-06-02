Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018 fever: Above seven million people turn on TV to watch France thump Italy 3-1

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a friendly soccer match between France and Italy at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France, Friday, June 1, 2018. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Over 7.6 million viewers tuned in to French television's TF1 to see France thump Italy 3-1 in Nice in their second World Cup warm up game, according to figures released on Saturday.

The Friday evening prime time slot featuring a sumptuous goal from Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele only just edged out Monday's viewing figures of 6.9 million who tuned in to watch France beat Ireland 2-0 in a deluge.

Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti grabbed the opening goal before Italy cut the deficit before the break through Leonardo Bonucci.

French poster boy and playground favourite Antoine Griezmann, also reported to be joining Barcelona, added a second from the penalty spot before Dembele's lob stole the show.

TF1 will show 28 World Cup games from the World Cup which gets underway in two weeks across Russia.

Before that Didier Deschamps' France host the United States, who failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, next Saturday in Lyon in their final warm up game.

