Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Peru skipper Paolo Guerrero gets Fifpro's support against doping ban that could keep him out of FIFA World Cup

Guerrero, who says he accidentally ingested the cocaine in tea, said in a message on Facebook that he was hopeful his meeting with FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino could lead to a breakthrough.

Published: 21st May 2018 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Paolo Guerrero (File photo | AP)

By AFP

LIMA: Peru striker Paolo Guerrero has received the backing of players' union FIFPro ahead of a meeting with FIFA's president to try to overturn a drugs ban that could keep him out of the World Cup.

FIFPro said the 14-month ban for taking cocaine was "unfair and disproportionate" and said its representatives wanted to meet FIFA as well to plead 34-year-old Guerrero's case.

FIFPro said the ban was "the latest example of a World Anti-Doping Code that too often leads to inappropriate sanctions, especially when it has been established that there was no intent to cheat".

It recalled that both FIFA and the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) had agreed that 34-year-old Guerrero did not knowingly ingest the substance and that there was no performance-enhancing effect.

Guerrero, who says he accidentally ingested the cocaine in tea, said in a message on Facebook that he was hopeful his meeting with FIFA supremo Gianni Infantino could lead to a breakthrough.

"A hope has appeared that I could play in the World Cup. That is my big dream... I hope to return with good news," he said.

Guerrero, who had been set to captain Peru in Russia, already has the backing of Peru's President Martin Vizcarra and his international teammate Luis Advincula on Sunday led hundreds of fans in a prayer for Guerrero.

CAS last month extended his ban from six months to 14 months.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA world cup 2018 WADA doping Peru Paolo Guerrero

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section
No more galleries
IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures
Terry Gilliam, the eccentric fillmmaker who made films like 'Brazil' and 'Time Bandits' would have never thought making a film on Cervantes' novel 'Don Quixote' will be a treat for irony. (AP)
After 'getting lost in La Mancha' for 25 years, Terry Gilliam's Don Quixote finally sees the light