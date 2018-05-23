Five biggest upsets in FIFA World Cup history

By Express News Service

Other than heavyweights parading their prized possessions, the FIFA World Cup is also a stage for smaller teams to prove their mettle. The tournament has seen many matches where things did not unfold along predicted lines. Express looks back at five memorable upsets...

ENGLAND 0 - 1 USA (BRAZIL, 1950)

The American team consisted of part-timers. The Three Lions on the other hand was full of renowned players. The match-up suggested this was going to be a cakewalk. But the bunch of inexperienced players — including a dishwasher, a hearse driver and a college-goer — scripted one of most unexpected moments. The group stage stunner at the Estadio Independencia in Belo Horizonte came to be known as ‘Miracle on Grass’.

ITALY 0 - 1 NORTH KOREA (ENGLAND, 1966)

The debutants were up against the two-time former champions. No one gave the Asians a chance when they lined up against the heavyweights in this group league match. But Pak Doo-Ik dashed the Azzurri with his goal in the first half at Middlesbrough’s Ayresome Park. Playing with 10 for about an hour, Italy went desperately out for the equaliser which never came.

WEST GERMANY 1 - 2 ALGERIA (SPAIN, 1982)

The first African win over a European team in the history of the competition, against the two-time champions, created a huge stir. Rabah Madjer and Lakhdar Belloumi scored for Algeria and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge pulled one back for West Germany. But the joy was short-lived as West Germany drew with Austria 1-1 in a predetermined manner which suited both and knocked out Algeria.

ARGENTINA 0 - CAMEROON 1 (ITALY, 1990)

African teams had tasted success in the past, but one of them putting it across the defending champions featuring Diego Maradona was unthinkable. Rough, tough and frequently reckless, they had two men expelled, but found the winner through Francois Omam-Biyik in the 67th minute. Went on to become the first African team to reach the quarters.

FRANCE 0 - SENEGAL 1 (JAPAN & KOREA, 2002)

Another African win over defending champions in the first match! France were teeming with stalwarts, although Zinedine Zidane didn’t play because of an injury. Hardly anybody knew their opponents. That did not matter as the former French colony under

French coach Bruno Metsu produced an inspired display, with Papa Bouba Diop securing his name in history. They too reached the quarterfinals.

