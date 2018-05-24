Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: James Rodriguez arrives in Colombia, set to join national squad in Bogota

FCF said in a brief statement that the players did work in the gym and also took part in passing and tight-space drills.

Published: 24th May 2018 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Colombia star midfielder James Rodriguez (File | AP)

By IANS

BOGOTA: Bayern Munich star James Rodriguez has arrived in Colombia and is set to join his national-squad teammates shortly for FIFA World Cup preparations.

Thus far, 20 of the 35 players who made a preliminary cut for Colombia's World Cup team are in Bogota for training sessions overseen by head coach Jose Pekerman, reports Efe.

James was in Medellin, Colombia's second city, on Tuesday taking part in a road-safety campaign, but the attacking midfielder is expected to arrive for training on Wednesday.

Wilmar Barrios, a defensive midfielder for Argentine club Boca Juniors, said upon his arrival in Bogota that he was feeling well physically and ready to represent the Andean nation in Russia.

Barrios took part in Tuesday's training session along with AC Milan defender Cristian Zapata and PSV Eindhoven defender Santiago Arias.

Thus far, none of the practices have been open to the media.

Colombia's football federation (FCF) said in a brief statement that the players did work in the gym and also took part in passing and tight-space drills.

The national team will train in Colombia this week before flying Saturday to Italy for the final phase of its World Cup preparations.

Before departing, the team will have a send-off on May 25 at El Campin Stadium in Bogota that will include a concert and a match featuring the players selected for the World Cup.

On May 14, Pekerman unveiled his provisional list of 35 call-ups for this summer's World Cup in Russia, a roster that must be reduced to 23 by June 4, according to FIFA rules.

Colombia will play a friendly on June 1 against Egypt in Bergamo, Italy.

The South American team has been drawn into Group H of the World Cup along with Poland, Senegal and Japan.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bayern Munich James Rodriguez FIFA World Cup Colombia football Wilmar Barrios

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day