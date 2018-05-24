Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Lee Keun-ho injury adds to South Korea FIFA World Cup woes

Lee's inability to play in Russia next month will pile pressure on the Taeguk Warriors who have already been battered by injuries.

Published: 24th May 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

South Korean striker Lee Keun-ho (File | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: Veteran striker Lee Keun-ho was Thursday ruled out of South Korea's World Cup squad after tearing a knee ligament, the latest in a string of injuries to plague the Asian team ahead of Russia.

"Lee Keun-ho has been ruled out of the World Cup," spokesman at the Korea Football Association told AFP. "He sustained a torn ligament on his right knee during a K-League 1 game last Saturday."

The 33-year-old Gangwon FC forward was stretchered off the field during Saturday's match against Gyeongnam and team doctors had hoped he would quickly recover. 

But later testing revealed more severe damage that will take him out of the game for weeks with the World Cup kicking off on June 14. 

Lee's inability to play in Russia next month will pile pressure on the Taeguk Warriors who have already been battered by injuries. 

The squad have also lost first choice centre back Kim Min-ja, key playmaker Yeom Ki-hun and Dijon FCO midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon. 

"Lee Keun-ho had been preparing for this World Cup thinking it'd be his last," South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong told reporters according to Yonhap. 

"It's quite disappointing. I was hoping he would be a great leader as the team's oldest player."

South Korea have a devilishly tricky World Cup group.

The Koreans crashed out in the first round of the 2014 tournament in Brazil and have their work cut out to avoid the same fate in Russia, where they have been drawn alongside holders Germany, Sweden and Mexico.

They were already heavily relying on their Tottenham talisman Son Heung-min to bring his sparkling English Premier League form. 

Lee would likely have been the first choice to play alongside Son up front. 

Son almost single-handedly led his team to the Asian Cup final in 2015, where they lost to hosts Australia.

South Korea made history with their astonishing run to the 2002 World Cup semi-finals but the current crop of players have struggled to hit those heights -- or come anywhere close.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Lee Keun-ho Korea Football Association K-League 1 South Korea football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
The film follows Mowgli (Rohan Chand), who is raised by a pack of wolves as he follows the rules of the jungle.
Andy Serkis and Benedict Cumberbatch talk about 'Mowgli'
Actor John Abraham (File | PTI)
Where in a film would you get a villain to be a satellite?: John Abraham
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day