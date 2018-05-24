South Korea may use new tactics at FIFA World Cup 2018

By IANS

PAJU: South Korean national football team head coach Shin Tae-yong said on Wednesday that his side may use new tactics at next month's 2018 FIFA World Cup.

South Korea have been mainly playing with a 4-4-2 formation, but after some key players were dropped from the squad due to injuries, Shin said he is thinking of using new tactics at the World Cup in Russia, where the team is set to face Sweden, Mexico and Germany in Group F.

The 49-year-old coach added that, in particular, he is considering using new tactics in their opening match against Sweden on June 18, reported Yonhap news agency.

"Swedish media report that we're going with 4-4-2, but if that's what they want to believe, I have nothing to say," Shin told reporters at the National Football Center (NFC) here.

"But I must say we're also preparing other things. We can come up with new tactics."

Shin said he can't reveal details of his plan, but fans will be able to see it in upcoming World Cup tune-up matches at home. South Korea are scheduled to take on Honduras next Monday and face Bosnia and Herzegovina four days later.

"I'm still thinking about what we should do in the match against Honduras," he said.

"But for the upcoming two friendlies, I think people can check out what I want to do with this team."

Shin, who took over the team in July 2017, said two defenders -- left back Kim Jin-su and center back Jang Hyun-soo -- will not be available for the two tune-up matches at home. Both players did not participate in team training on Wednesday due to injuries.

Following the match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Shin will cut three players from the preliminary World cup squad to finalize the final roster of 23 players. South Korea will then fly to Austria to play friendly matches against Bolivia on June 7 and Senegal on June 11.