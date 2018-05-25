Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

France nothing special, Pogba only cares about hair: Denmark coach Age Hareide

Denmark coach Age Hareide gave a withering assessment of his World Cup first-round rivals France on Thursday claiming they have no real leader and have little chance in Russia.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba, left, and West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate vie for the ball during the English Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester United at the London Stadium. (AP)

"I don't believe in this team," Hareide told Danish daily Jyllands-Posten, a month ahead of their June 26 game in Russia.

"They are nothing special," he said. 

"They don't have a leader such as Zinedine Zidane to lead them, someone who knew how to galvanise them," said the Norwegian who has been Denmark coach for three years.

"They need to play as a team."

The 64-year-old singled out Manchester United's Paul Pogba for criticism -- over his flashy haircuts.

"He played against Manchester City with his hair dyed blue and white, maybe he'll have it red and white to play us."

"Good grief, does he only think about his haircuts?" asked the coach.

Hareide said he hoped to lead Denmark on a fine campaign.

"I couldn't stand just being happy to be at the World Cup," he said.

Denmark beat Ireland 5-1 in a play-off to qualify for the finals where they have been drawn in Group C with Peru, Australia and the French.
 

