Mexico head to Russia with one aim: 'to win'

Published: 26th May 2018 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Mexico defender Hector Moreno attempts to stop a ball from going in for a goal that was kicked by Croatia midfielder Fran Tudor during the first half of a soccer match, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Los Angeles. | AP

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mexico head to the World Cup in Russia with a clear objective, to reach the final and win it, defender Hector Moreno said.

"We are going to play the World Cup to win it," the Real Sociedad defender said as Mexico prepared to face Wales on Monday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

"For me the important thing is to get home and not have any regrets.

"We know that we are not favourites. We know that no one thinks that Mexico will win. I think the Mexican team is ready."

Moreno, 30, is part of the 28-player preliminary World Cup squad named by coach Juan Carlos Osorio this month.

He's aiming to play in a third World Cup after South Africa in 2010 and Brazil 2014.

Osorio was also bullish on the chances that Mexico, who have fallen in the last 16 in the last six World Cups, can surprise in Russia.

"We believe that we can go to the final, as athletes and human beings it's our right to believe, because we work hard for it," Osorio said.

"We have a team that will always play to win."

Mexico, drawn in Group F with Germany, South Korean and Sweden, will debut against reigning champions Germany.

"Mexico, against the giants, always tends to lift itself," Moreno said.

