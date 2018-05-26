Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot says France coach Didier Deschamps selection made no sense: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who rejected the role of backup in the France World Cup squad, on Friday criticised coach Didier Deschamps in an open letter to French media.

Adrien Rabiot of Paris Saint Germain challenges for the ball with Jessy Deminguet of Caen during their League One soccer match at the Michel d'Ornano stadium in Caen, western France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who rejected the role of backup in the France World Cup squad, on Friday criticised coach Didier Deschamps in an open letter to French media.

Rabiot said he "took full responsibility for my decision" but also took aim at Deschamps.  

"If I decided to withdraw from the list of alternates, it is because I thought the choice of the coach concerning me had no sporting logic. For years the clear message was: performances open the doors to the France team," the 23-year-old wrote.

"I suspected that my decision would have an impact, but I resent being caricatured as an immature young player unable to understand the significance of his actions."

"Wearing the blue shirt is an honour for me, a source of pride. Winning with France, winning for France, is a duty. From the age of 15 I have fought for the French colours in every age group team," wrote Rabiot, who has won six senior caps.

Rabiot had been one of 11 players asked to remain on standby in case any of the first-choice 23 was injured before the World Cup, but quit, sending an email to Deschamps saying he would not be able to follow the training programme.

