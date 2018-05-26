Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Underdogs Nigeria eye World Cup knock-out rounds

The Super Eagles are currently 47th in the FIFA world rankings -- the lowest of their opponents in Group D, Argentina (5th), Croatia (18th) and Iceland (22nd).

Published: 26th May 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Nigeria's Mikel John Obi (C) celebrates with teammates William Ekong (L) and Odion Ighalo after scoring against Cameroon (AFP)

By AFP

UYO: Nigeria can surpass expectations at the World Cup finals by demonstrating the same fighting spirit and teamwork that got them to Russia, captain Mikel John Obi said on Friday.

The Super Eagles are currently 47th in the FIFA world rankings -- the lowest of their opponents in Group D, Argentina (5th), Croatia (18th) and Iceland (22nd).

But former Chelsea star Obi said that could spur the Super Eagles on and beyond their previous tournament best of reaching the round of 16.

"Being underdogs is good for us. It means we have to do more, we have to be humble," the experienced midfielder, who is set to play in his second World Cup, told a news conference.

"That means we can do better than what people expect us to do."

He added: "We have to do better than we have ever done. It will be tough because we're in a tough group and so our first game (versus Croatia) is very important. 

"It's important we win that game."

Nigeria were in the southeastern city of Uyo to prepare for a warm-up game against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Obi said his side had shown fighting spirit to qualify in the first place from a tough group that included African champions Cameroon and Algeria.

"One thing that will help us is we need to be together, play as a team, and the fighting spirit we have all this time, we need to show it in Russia," he said. 

"We need to continue the way we have done. We are a young and energetic team. We go as one, Nigeria and the team come first."
 

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Watch: Mamata Banerjee arrives to greet PM Modi at Shantiniketan
Roaring dinosaurs return in 'horror' "Jurassic World" sequel
Gallery
The bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties to condemn the Tuticorin violence in which 13 people lost their lives and to demand the resignation of Chief Minister K Palaniswami began in Tamil Nadu today. (EPS | P Jawahar)
Anti-sterlite protests: Opposition calls for bandh against Thoothukudi police firing in Tamil Nadu
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made good on his promise to demolish his country's nuclear test site. IN PIC: Smoke and debris rise in the air as barracks buildings for guards and tunneling workers at North Korea's nuclear test site are blown up at Punggye-ri of the country's North Hamgyong Province. (Photo | AP)
North Korea demolishes nuclear test site as international journalists watch