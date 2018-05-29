Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia given good draw in weak Group A

This will be Russia's fourth World Cup since the break-up of the Soviet Union, but they have never reached the last 16.

Published: 29th May 2018 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

This will be Russia's fourth World Cup since the break-up of the Soviet Union, but they have never reached the last 16. (File | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Russia are bidding to avoid the ignominy of becoming only the second World Cup hosts to fail to reach the knockout stage and have been given a good draw in a wide-open Group A.

Stanislav Cherchesov's team will open the tournament against Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14, although will have to be vastly improved from their abysmal Euro 2016 campaign to get past either Uruguay or Egypt.

Two-time world champions Uruguay will be heavy favourites to progress with a fearsome strike partnership of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

But the rest of their squad is not as strong as the one that reached the semi-finals in 2010 and they may rely too much on Paris Saint-Germain star Cavani and the brilliant Suarez, who will be looking to right the wrongs of four years ago when he was banned for biting Italy's Giorgio Chiellini.

This will be Russia's fourth World Cup since the break-up of the Soviet Union, but they have never reached the last 16.

Home teams often perform better than expected though -- South Africa were the first-ever hosts to fall at the first hurdle eight years ago.

Egypt's hopes will rest to a large extent on the form and fitness of Salah.

He scored a record-breaking 32 Premier League goals for Liverpool this season, but a shoulder injury suffered in the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the weekend means he faces a race against time to be fit.

If Salah does recover, they could prove dark horses, but they too have never reached the giddy heights of a World Cup knockout round.

One country that has achieved that feat is Saudi Arabia, but that last-16 appearance thanks to Saeed Al-Owairan's stunning goal against Belgium in 1994 looks likely to remain a one-off.

In probably the weakest group of the World Cup on paper, avoiding Group B favourites Spain in the last 16 could be the key for any of these teams to go deep into the tournament.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA World Cup 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Russia football Stanislav Cherchesov Saudi Arabia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao