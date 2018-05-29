Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Injured Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner in race to be fit for FIFA World Cup

Bendtner limped off with a thigh injury on Sunday and on Monday was warned by Denmark coach Age Hareide that only fit players would be travelling to the finals.

Published: 29th May 2018 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Denmark striker Nicklas Bendtner (File | AP)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner has been warned he will not be going to the World Cup in Russia if he fails to recover in time from a thigh injury suffered while playing for Rosenborg in the Norwegian league.

Bendtner limped off with a thigh injury on Sunday and on Monday was warned by Denmark coach Age Hareide that only fit players would be travelling to the finals.

"If a player is injured at the moment we leave for the World Cup, he's not coming to Russia," Hareide told a press conference.

"He (Bendtner) is being examined," Hareide said. "It's never good to fight the clock. We do not have much time."

Bendtner hobbled off the pitch in in tears with 20 minutes remaining as Rosenborg lost to Brann. 

The 30-year-old former Arsenal, Juventus and Wolfsburg player has appeared 79 times for his country since making his debut at the age of 18 in 2006.

Bendtner has scored 30 goals for the Danes, including one at their last World Cup appearance, in 2010.

Denmark play warm-up games against Sweden in Stockholm on June 2 and Mexico in Copenhagen on June 9. 

Featured in Group C, Denmark kick off their campaign against Peru on June 16, then face Australia and France.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Denmark FIFA World Cup Denmark football FIFA world cup 2018 Age Hareide Nicklas Bendtner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao