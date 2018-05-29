Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Ireland boss Martin O'Neill says improved France among FIFA World Cup favourites

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill believes France are quite capable of winning the World Cup.

Published: 29th May 2018 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ireland manager Martin O'Neill | AP

By AFP

PARIS: Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill believes France are quite capable of winning the World Cup after seeing them get the better of his team in a friendly on Monday evening.

France won 2-0 on a wet night, with Olivier Giroud and Nabil Fekir scoring the goals in the first half, and Ireland struggled to get near the ball at the Stade de France.

"They are very strong, indivdually they have got a lot talent in their team. I think they're one of the favourites for the World Cup," said O'Neill.

It was the first meeting of the sides since Antoine Griezmann's goals gave hosts France a 2-1 win in Lyon in the round of 16 of the last European Championship.

Only three France players in Monday's game -- Adil Rami, Giroud and Blaise Matuidi -- also started in that match at Euro 2016.

"I don't want to put pressure on their coach, but I think they have improved in the last two years and they are perhaps a better side than they were two years ago," O'Neill added.

France begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in the Russian city of Kazan on June 16, before also facing Peru and Denmark in Group C.

O'Neill's side missed out on qualifying for a place in Russia after losing to the Danes in a play-off.

That means they are building towards the start of the new UEFA Nations League, with their next competitive outing against Wales in Cardiff on September 6.

They finish this season with one more friendly against the United States in Dublin on Saturday, when they will hope to make more of an impact than they could against the French.

"I thought we were naturally second best this evening against a world-class team and that is possibly to be expected. It was really tough for us," admitted O'Neill, whose starting goalkeeper was Colin Doyle of English third-tier side Bradford City.

Graham Burke of League of Ireland side Shamrock Rovers also came off the bench in the second half.

"I am really pleased we took this fixture on because if you're trying to aspire to something, then the quality the French possess is something you'd want.

"We're a long way off from that but the players can learn from it."

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Antoine Griezmann Olivier Giroud FIFA World Cup Ireland football Nabil Fekir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao