Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Old hand Oscar Tabarez puts Uruguay back on FIFA World Cup map

After failing to survive the group phase in 2002 once-proud Uruguay hit rock bottom when they failed even to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

Published: 29th May 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez (File | AP)

By AFP

MONTEVIDEO: Twelve years ago, a desperate Uruguay tasked Oscar Tabarez to return to coaching the national team and put it back among football's elite.

After failing to survive the group phase in 2002 once-proud Uruguay hit rock bottom when they failed even to qualify for the 2006 World Cup.

Tabarez, 71, now heads to his third World Cup as coach, boosted by goal-getters Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, but also nurturing a new generation of players.  

Since his return to the helm after a previous stint as boss from 1998-90, the man nicknamed "El Maestro" -- a reference to his years as a school teacher -- has once again made twice-winners Uruguay a name to be feared at the World Cup.

He guided them to a semi-final place in South Africa in 2010, followed by a Copa America triumph -- in neighbouring Argentina no less -- a year later.

The World Cup draw was relatively kind to Tabarez and his team, who will meet Egypt, Russia and Saudi Arabia in Group A.

He is optimistic about the players that have come through the ranks during qualifying in the CONMEBOL group behind Brazil.

"There are players who have emerged, who weren't there at the beginning of the qualification campaign, who've helped us to strengthen things, that give us hope," he said as he oversaw training in Montevideo.

He points out young Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur and Sampdoria's Lucas Torreira, both assured ball players.

Tabarez will remain faithful to his side's defensive DNA -- the gritty backs-to-the-wall mentality epitomised in the Uruguayan phrase "la Garra Charrua," named for reputedly ferocious Charrua indigenous people who were wiped out in the 19th century. They won't give much away to anyone.

"We have always been a strong team defensively, that helps us not to lose," said the coach, who will look to his two Atletico Madrid defenders Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez, to shut down the route to goal.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA World Cup Oscar Tabarez

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Autorickshaw driver's daughter scores 98 percentile in GSEB SSC exams
IIT Delhi moves court for naming Metro Station FIITJEE-IIT
Gallery
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao