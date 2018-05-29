Spain's national team relaxed, upbeat in pre-World Cup training

By IANS

LAS ROZAS: Spain's national team looked relaxed and in good spirits during a training session at Las Rozas soccer city sports facility just north of the capital Madrid on Tuesday.

Spain is one of the favourites to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, where the team hopes to snatch the trophy from defending champions and fellow favourites Germany, reports Efe.

"We begin another training session! We're crossing off the days on the Calendar, Russia awaits," the Spanish national team wrote on its official Twitter page.

Head coach Julen Lopetegui has already named his list of 23 players destined for Russia, and several big names in Spanish soccer could be seen warming up on Tuesday, from goalkeeper David de Gea and defender Gerard Piqué to midfielder Andres Iniesta and forward Diego Costa.

Spain's first challenge at the World Cup comes from Group C rivals and geographical neighbours Portugal on June 15 at Sochi.