Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

FIFA World Cup 2018: Australia coach Bert van Marwijk rates graft over glamour

Van Marwijk's reputation as a tournament specialist was tarnished at Euro 2012, when his Dutch side failed to win a game.

Published: 30th May 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Australia coach Bert van Marwijk | AFP

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia coach Bert van Marwijk has been described as "football's equivalent of a civil servant" -- a low-profile figure who emphasises team ethos over individual brilliance.

The Socceroos brought in the 66-year-old Dutchman on a short-term contract after predecessor Ange Postecoglou secured World Cup qualification then sensationally quit ahead of the tournament in Russia. 

Van Marwijk's main attraction was his achievement at the 2010 World Cup, when he guided an unheralded Netherlands side to the final where they lost against Spain. 

With the Netherlands, he stamped out the ego-driven antics that had sabotaged previous Dutch campaigns but also alienated some fans by rejecting the "total football" legacy pioneered by Johan Cruyff. 

"He put winning before attractive play and he's hammered it home to his players, step by step, and incorporated it in his tactics by shoring up the defence," biographer Edwin Schoon said.

Van Marwijk's reputation as a tournament specialist was tarnished at Euro 2012, when his Dutch side failed to win a game.   

He had a lengthy playing career in the Dutch top flight, earning a single cap with the national team, and coached Feyenoord and Germany's Borussia Dortmund before taking over the Netherlands. 

He said there was a common thread between his success winning the 2002 UEFA Cup with Feyenoord and guiding the Dutch to the 2010 World Cup final. 

"(In both cases) we didn't have the best players but we had the best team," he said. 

Australia hope Van Marwijk can perform a similar feat in Russia by moulding a Socceroos team short on star power into a unit greater than the sum of its parts. 

He has already adopted a pragmatic approach as the Australians seek to qualify from a tough group with France, Denmark and Peru, saying his priority is using "physically strong" players to reach the second round.

The Socceroos have lost 4-1 to Norway and drawn 0-0 with Colombia in friendlies since he took over.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA World Cup 2018 Australia football FIFA World Cup Bert van Marwijk Ange Postecoglou Johan Cruyff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners