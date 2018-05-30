FIFA World Cup 2018: Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson in Qatar for knee treatment

By AFP

DOHA: Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson has undergone treatment for a knee injury in Qatar as he fights to be fit for the country's maiden World Cup appearance next month.

Aspetar sports hospital in Doha said in a statement on Tuesday the 29-year-old was being treated for the injury, which he sustained in April and which prompted an operation, as he prepares for the tournament in Russia.

"We're going into this year's World Cup with many injuries," said the midfielder, who was a central part of Cardiff City's successful promotion push for the English Premier League in the season just ended.

"But injuries are part of football and we just have to deal with it," he told Aspetar.

"To perform, we must be consistent, and well organised like we were at the Euros, and then hopefully our attacking players will do their magic."

Iceland's first game is against highly-fancied Argentina on June 16 in Kaliningrad.

They also face Croatia and Nigeria in Group D, in arguably the toughest draw of the tournament.

Several other players from coach Heimir Hallgrimsson's squad face a race against time to be fit for Russia, including star player Gylfi Sigurdsson, who is also recovering from a knee injury.

Regardless, Iceland, as they did at Euro 2016, could be the fairytale story of the World Cup.

With a population of around 335,000, they are the smallest nation ever to have qualified for football's biggest tournament.

They also qualified for their first European Championships in 2016, where they memorably beat England 2-1 in the last 16 and drew with the eventual winners, Portugal, in the group stage.