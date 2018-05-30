Nigeria trio to return for England friendly in FIFA World Cup warm-up match

By AFP

ABUJA: Victor Moses, Mikel John Obi and Odion Ighalo are likely to be in the Nigeria line-up to face England in a World Cup warm-up match this weekend, coach Gernot Rohr said.

"We will have Victor Moses, Mikel and Ighalo for the England match," he said after Monday's friendly against DR Congo, which ended 1-1.

Midfielder Obi, of Tianjin TEDA, and Changchun Yatai forward Ighalo, were rested for the match in Port Harcourt after they joined the squad from China.

Moses, of Chelsea, will join up with his teammates in England after being granted an extended break.

Rohr has already said Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will be fully fit for Saturday's match at Wembley. He is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Nigeria and England have played each other twice before: England won a friendly in 1994 1-0 while the two sides played a goalless draw at the 2002 World Cup.

The Super Eagles will be in Nigeria's capital Abuja on Wednesday to meet President Muhammadu Buhari before flying out to London.

After the match, Nigeria leave for a training camp in Austria, where they will play a final warm-up game against the Czech Republic on June 6.

They depart for Russia on June 11.