Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Norwegian outsider Age Hareide leads Denmark to FIFA World Cup

Being a Norwegian was a definite handicap when Age Hareide was named as the new Denmark coach in 2015.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Denmark coach Age Hareide (File | AP)

By AFP

COPENHAGEN: Being a Norwegian was a definite handicap when Age Hareide was named as the new Denmark coach in 2015.  

"In football, Denmark despises Norway, they have never liked Norwegian football," the Norwegian daily VG explained.

How things have changed in a short few years.

Denmark head for their fifth World Cup finals in Russia and under the 64-year-old Hareide's leadership, the Red and Whites have not lost an official match since October 2016, their best run in 110 years. 

They qualified for Russia with a 5-1 demolition of Ireland in the play-offs. 

"He not only conquered Ireland but also Denmark and all the sceptics who wondered why a Norwegian should lead the Danish national team," VG added.

He was described as "an enlightened" boss of an exceptional group that could aspire to the heights reached by the Danish side that won the European Championship in 1992, according to the Danish daily Politiken.

The former coach of Swedish side Malmo replaced Morten Olsen, who was sacked after Denmark failed to make Euro 2016. 

Confident in the ability of his squad, led by Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen, Hareide says his side are afraid of nobody, including Group C rivals France, Australia, and Peru.

"We have nothing to fear," the former Norwegian international told the French sports daily L'Equipe recently. 

Denmark face France in their final group match on June 26.

"I saw France against Poland and Sweden... it wasn't anything special," he told the Danish daily Jyllands-Posten. 

A former defender with Manchester City and Norwich City in the 1980s, and capped 50 times for his country, Hareide managed the Norwegian national side from 2003 to 2008 and also had club stints with Brondby in Denmark and Molde in Norway.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2018 Age Hareide Denmark football Denmark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners