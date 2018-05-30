Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Peru abuzz about first FIFA World Cup in 36 years

From the peaks of the Andes to the jungles of the Amazon, Peru is alive with anticipation for the World Cup, despite the absence of star player Paolo Guerrero.

Published: 30th May 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By AFP

LIMA: From the peaks of the Andes to the jungles of the Amazon, Peru is alive with anticipation for the World Cup, despite the absence of star player Paolo Guerrero.

Even without their captain, who is serving a controversial doping suspension, coach and former Argentine international Ricardo Gareca is confident they can make an impact after qualifying for the finals for the first time in 36 years.

"All the obstacles that we face -- we are going to resolve them on and off the pitch," said the manager, who has become a hero to Peruvians.

They open their campaign against Denmark on June 16 in Saransk, followed by a clash against powerhouse France on June 21 in Yekaterinburg. Rounding out their Group C fixtures is a meeting with Australia in Sochi on June 26.

Guerrero, 34, tested positive for traces of cocaine after a World Cup qualifier between Peru and Argentina on October 5.

Initially banned for a year, it was later reduced to six months on appeal last December. 

That ban ended on May 3, making Guerrero eligible to play at the June 14-July 15 World Cup in Russia.

But the emblematic Peru captain wanted the ban annulled and arrived at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing two weeks ago flanked by lawyers.

The World Anti Doping Body (WADA) retaliated, appealing to CAS to uphold their original sanction, and sport's top arbitration court responded by increasing Guerrero's ban.

The player and the Peruvian Football Federation President Edwin Oviedo then met FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Zurich, but afterwards a statement from world football's ruling body said it was virtually powerless to change final decisions by the Swiss-based CAS.

His last hope now lies with the Swiss Federal Court, the country's highest court, where he lodged an appeal on May 25.

Nevertheless, Peru's qualification for football's elite competition has been a welcome boost for a nation long resigned to watching the action from the sidelines.

Last goal

The last time Peru participated in a World Cup was the 1982 tournament held in Spain. Eight finals have come and gone since.

Peru were held to a goalless draw by Cameroon, drew 1-1 with Italy, and then lost 5-1 to Poland as they bowed out in the group stage.

They had been optimistic before setting out, but "things did not go the way we had hoped, we were very timid in our game and therefore we were eliminated and beaten," former forward Guillermo La Rosa, who scored Peru's goal against Poland, told AFP.

It was also Peru's last goal in a World Cup, something remembered by fans to this day. La Rosa is anxious to see another goal at this World Cup to take its place.

"I never thought that it would be remembered so much, I've already had enough of that goal I scored. I wanted the team to go to the World Cup to finish with this," said the former player, now 65.

Percy Rojas, who played in Argentina '78 and Spain '82, told AFP that playing at a World Cup is "like a university graduation" for a player, because his name becomes known throughout the world. 

With football fever breaking out across the country, no space is immune -- not even prisons, where Rojas has been visiting and overseeing tournaments between inmates wearing the jerseys of the 32 nations participating in the Russia World Cup.

Peru made their World Cup debut in the first ever tournament held in Uruguay in 1930, and also went to Mexico in 1970 and Argentina in 1978 before the 1982 finals.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Peru Peru football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | AP
PM Modi embarks on 3-nation visit to boost Act East Policy
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia, Friday, May 25, 2018. | AP
Trump and Abe to meet before potential North Korean summit
Gallery
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon
After the IPL 2018 final at Mumbai Wankhade Stadium on Sunday, a host of awards were handed out. From leading run-scorer, to leading wicket-taker, to MVP, to best catch, several prizes were given to players who proved their quaity in the league. Here is the full list. (Photos | AP, AFP)
IPL 2018: Orange/Purple Cap holders, Emerging Player and other award winners