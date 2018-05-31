Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Nigeria must play fair at FIFA World Cup: President Muhammadu Buhari

The best performance achieved by Nigeria at the FIFA World Cup was reaching the Round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

Published: 31st May 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (File | AP)

By AFP

ABUJA: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the Super Eagles to call on the gallant Nigerian spirit at the World Cup in Russia, saying they carry the emotions of over 180 million Nigerians.

President Buhari met the team, who were led by sports minister Solomon Dalung and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick when he gave them a pep talk in Abuja on Wednesday.

Nigeria are making their sixth World Cup appearance in Russia and are drawn in a difficult first round group with Argentina, Croatia and Iceland.

The best performance achieved by the country at the World Cup was reaching the Round of 16 in 1994, 1998 and 2014.

"You must know that you are not just going to a tournament, you are carrying the emotions, passions and feelings of over 180 million people," the President told the team.

"You are the youngest team at the World Cup, you are likely to be the most inexperienced, a fact that is not lost on your opponents. But you can use this to your advantage.

"You have the good support and blessings of all Nigerians, who will look up to you as long as the tournament lasts."

He continued: "Play fair and clean but demonstrate the gallant spirit Nigerians are known for.

The Super Eagles departed Abuja for London Wednesday afternoon ahead of a friendly against England this weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nigeria Muhammadu Buhari FIFA World Cup FIFA world cup 2018 Nigeria football

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon