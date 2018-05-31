Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Russia must cut out individual errors, says coach warm-up defeat to Austria

Cherchesov sees plenty of room for improvement, saying the errors in the Austria defeat were due to tiredness after the team's intensive pre-World Cup training camp in the Alps.

Published: 31st May 2018 11:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 11:34 PM   |  A+A-

Russia's head coach Stanislav Cherchesov looks on prior the friendly match between Austria and Russia | AP

By Reuters

Russia coach Stanislav Cherchesov has warned his players they must cut out the individual errors that cost the World Cup hosts a chance to end a winless run stretching back to October after they lost 1-0 to Austria in a warm-up match on Wednesday.

The Russians, hoping to reach the knockout stage from a relatively weak-looking Group A, which also includes Saudi Arabia, Uruguay and Egypt, have conceded 10 goals in their last four games and failed to win in six matches.

Cherchesov sees plenty of room for improvement, saying the errors in the Austria defeat were due to tiredness after the team's intensive pre-World Cup training camp in the Alps.

"These things (individual errors) need to be eliminated," Cherchesov said.

"But mistakes happen if there's no freshness. We'll correct them when we are 100 percent ready."

With Uruguay, led by prolific strikers Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez, expected to top the group, the Russians need a winning a start in the tournament's opening game against the Saudis in Moscow on June 14.

Cherchesov's team clearly lack quality in the final third of the pitch at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck and the former Russia keeper said they get into good attacking positions often enough only to be let down by a poor final pass.

"We need (to improve) the final pass," the 54-year-old said.

"I'm not talking about goals, but about the logical completion of attacks. There were enough runs, on the left and on the right, but the quality of the final pass left much to be desired."

Cherchesov changed the 5-3-1-1 formation he used in March friendly defeats against Brazil and France for a 4-2-3-1, with 38-year-old centre back Sergei Ignashevich returning to the national team after a two-year absence.

There were moments of confusion with Vladimir Granat, Ignashevich's partner in central defence, making several mistakes, but Cherchesov believes things will get better.

"There were one or two individual mistakes but this pair of central defenders played together for the first time," he said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Stanislav Cherchesov FIFA world cup 2018 Russia football team International Friendlies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision