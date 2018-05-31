Home Sport Football FIFA World Cup 2018

Sweden's FIFA World Cup star Emil Forsberg keeps it in the family

Emil Forsberg carries Swedish hopes into the 2018 World Cup following his exceptional season with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Published: 31st May 2018 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2018 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Sweden midfielder Emil Forsberg (File | AP)

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Midfielder Emil Forsberg, known for his knack of cracking open a defence with the perfect pass, carries Swedish hopes into the 2018 World Cup following his exceptional season with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

Football runs in the 26-year-old's family: his grandfather Lennart Forsberg played for Sundsvall in eastern Sweden, and his father Leif was a legend at the same club, scoring 143 goals in more than 400 games between 1980 and 1990.

After initially playing other sports, including hockey, Forsberg continued the family tradition and signed up for Sundsvall in 2009 at the age of 17. 

"I think I got the best of football on both sides: my father's speed and my grandfather's technical skills," he told German newspaper Bild in 2015. 

After almost 100 matches with his hometown team, in 2013 Forsberg signed for Malmo FF, going on to win the Swedish championship twice (2013 and 2014) and later played in the Champions League (2014-2015).

In 2014, he made his international debut against Moldova and in the same year caught the attention of Ralf Rangnick, sporting director of Salzburg, the Austrian sister club of RB Leipzig. 

He was recruited by the German second-division team the following year. He thrived and so did his club -- Leipzig were promoted at the end of the 2015-16 season and came second in the top flight behind Bayern Munich in their first top-flight campaign. 

Forsberg was one of the stars in that side, and he heads to Russia fresh from a season in which he and his club played in the Champions League, his individual performances leading to interest in him from clubs in England.

Stay up to date on all the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Emil Forsberg FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2018 Sweden football Sweden

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actor Rajinikanth coming out of the Thoothukudi government medical college hospital after consoling the persons injured in the Thoothukudi riot. (Express photo by Balamurugan.)
Rajinikanth visits Sterlite violence victims, announces ex-gratia of 2 lakh each to families of deceased
EPS file image of school students used for representational purpose only
No homework and no lugging books to school for CBSE students upto Class II
Gallery
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision
Yay! Monsoon is here to make us nostalgic about the beauty of the rain and its affirmatives. The cool breeze, the smell of the earth after the shower, the pitter-patter rain sound, the warm feeling of being wrapped around a quilt, the flavour of coffee is
Cool breeze, smell of earth, muddy roads, pitter-patter drops, hot coffee; cheers to monsoon