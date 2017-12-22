KOLKATA: They may have yet to win a home match this season but the coach of two-time ISL champions ATK, Teddy Sheringham, today said they are not feeling any pressure on the eve of their game against Delhi Dynamos.

ATK suffered a 1-4 defeat to Pune FC here in their last outing. Their first win of the season was on the road, against Mumbai City FC.

"We haven't won on our home ground but this is our second game (here) and so no big pressure. We know we need to start winning on a regular basis if we are to achieve anything in this championship," the coach said.

"It was fantastic to get a win finally after how we performed in our first four games. We worked harder and battled; we did what we had to do to win the game."

Eugeneson Lyngdoh has been ruled out for the season after picking up an injury in their game against Jamshedpur FC and the coach said it would leave a big void.

"We are always getting injuries so there are still injuries in our squad. I don’t really want to tell the opposition what our injuries are because they will prepare accordingly.

"We've missed Eugeneson (Lyngdoh) quite a bit. He’s been an outstanding player for me; he's been a fantastic leader of the Indian boys. He leads by example.

"He's got a bad injury and I'm devastated for him that he won't be playing the season. He had a big effect on our team when he started this season very well. I was hoping for bigger and better things for him this season but he will be out for a while."

The Dynamos are the worst performing team of this season, having lost four in a row after starting off with a win, but ATK coach said he would not take them lightly.

"I watched Delhi's match against Goa; Delhi could have been 3-1 in the first half. They made two silly mistakes in injury time and then in the end of the first half which cost them two goals and affected them.

"It was Delhi who were the better team in the first half without a doubt but ended up losing 5-1. So, mistakes and scoring goals changes games. I won't be taking this game easy."

He was also all praise for former U-17 player Komal Thatal, who is yet to be registered with the squad.

"Komal (Thatal) has been training with us for the last week. He is only a little lad but has got a great attitude.

He's an outstanding candidate for the future. He has got good awareness on the pitch and some lovely skills. I'm enjoying my time with him," he signed off.