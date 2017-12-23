CHENNAI : There was still an hour to go before the match, but travelling fans had already taken their seats. Their part of the stadium looked like someone had smattered a dose of yellow all over it.

Then the Manjappada, yellow army in Malayalam, unfurled the banner that they had posed with minutes earlier outside the ground. “We make every ground our home,” it read.It was a nod to their strength in numbers; a sly dig at their rivals for the ratio of home fans to away ones in the stadium was, maybe, 2:1. The B Stand Blues, Chennaiyin’s version of Bengaluru FC’s famed West Block Blues, had their answers ready though.

“Manjappadai, vaayile vadai”. The literal translation: Manjappada with vadas in their mouths. The not-so-literal one, to put it politely, goes ‘shut your mouths’.Then came the cherry to top it off. A large banner of Homer Simpson with a Kerala badge on his white T-shirt, and the trademark doughnut in his hand replaced by a vada. Much has been discussed about the ISL’s slow evolution from a Cirque du Soleil-ish event — ‘See these guys you’ve only seen on tv before’ tournament — to a proper league with gaps between matches, and players who can actually last ninety minutes.

The Derby has brought the best out of the fans! Amazing banner game



Watch it LIVE on @hotstartweets: https://t.co/d0hhadXAcs

JioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app. #ISLMoments #CHEKER #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/2ojOl890W8 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) 22 December 2017

On the footballing side, marquee players have given way to more-functional ones, that AFC Cup slot has brought credibility, and teams are discovering long-term-ism. But off it, there has been a silent metamorphosis of sorts of fan culture.When Chennaiyin first started playing at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, those who came roared during goals, groaned for fouls, and chanted ‘Chennai, Chennai’ when they had nothing better to do.Arsenal fans brought banners of Robert Pires and Liverpool’s held up Luis Garcia’s pictures, though the two played for visiting teams. There were fans, yes. But in terms of a fan culture, there was nothing to write home about.

This year though, two things have shaken things up in Southern India. A longer calendar made travelling to away games a bit more practical. Then the introduction of Bengaluru FC — with a sizeable fanbase — meant that suddenly there were three teams who were just hours away from each other.

The first of those ‘Southern derbies’ was held in Bengaluru last week, with a number of fans making the trip from Chennai. On Friday, the away section was brimming again.

Twitter/Indian Super League

For so long, football fan culture in India was confined to Kolkata. Though it goes without saying that nothing in India — a few things in the world, for that matter — can match the East Bengal-Mohun Bagan rivalry, fandom needed to get out of the City of Joy for Indian football to grow.

As Rene Mihelic converted a last-gasp penalty to give Chennaiyin a 1-0 lead, chants of ‘vaayile vadai’ and ‘Gregory’s blue army’ grew louder. As CK Vineeth equalised with virtually the last kick, he jumped over the railings and celebrated with the bouncing away support.Long after the teams had left the pitch, the B Stand Blues stayed back for renditions of neo-classics like ‘pissing in the rain’ and ‘Jhingan 0, Jeje 1’. They may be no Borussia Dortmund, but this certainly is a start.

Buoyed ATK face bottom-placed Delhi

High on confidence after registering their maiden win, two-time champions ATK will look to continue in the same vein when they host laggards Delhi Dynamos FC in an ISL match in Kolkata on Saturday. The hosts will hope to carry forward the momentum following their maiden victory in five games against Mumbai City FC. Delhi will come here after a fourth loss on the trot.

vishnu.prasad@newindianexpress.com