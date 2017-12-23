NEW DELHI: The Indian Super League (ISL) season four tie between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC has been rescheduled to accommodate the latter club's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup fixture, it was announced on Saturday.

According to the ISL, the Chennaiyin versus Bengaluru tie, which was originally scheduled on January 31, 2018, has been postponed by six days to February 6 to accommodate BFC's AFC fixture for January 30.

In another notable change, Delhi Dynamos' tie against Mumbai City FC, scheduled on February 4, has been shifted to February 27 due to unavailability of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Another change will see the tie between defending champions ATK and FC Goa, which was originally scheduled for December 31, 2017, being played on January 3.

Meanwhile, the ATK versus Kerala Blasters FC fixture has been rescheduled from February 9 to February 8 while the tie between Bengaluru FC and FC Goa will be played on February 9 instead of February 8.

In some swapped matches -- the fixtures on January 7 -- Chennaiyin FC versus Delhi Dynamos will be played at 5:30 pm instead of 8:00 pm while Bengaluru FC against ATK game will get underway at 8:00 pm at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The fixtures on February 18 -- Chennaiyin FC versus Jamshedpur FC -- will now be played at 5:30 pm while ATK vs Mumbai City FC will take place at 8:00 pm.

In the lone venue change, Jamshedpur FC will now host Bengaluru FC on February 25 at a new venue -- Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The fixture was originally to be played at the JRD Tata Stadium in Jamshedpur.