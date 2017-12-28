MUMBAI: Struggling Delhi Dynamos will strive hard and hope for a turnaround in their fortunes when they take on a confident-looking Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League game, here tomorrow.

Delhi are on the horns of a horror run since their lone victory against FC Pune City in their season-opening away game on November 22. They have lost five games on the trot since then, three of those at home, and are currently lying at the bottom of the points table.

An come tomorrow, Delhi would be eager to arrest the streak and add to their meagre point tally of three.

The hosts, on the other hand, had a hiccup in their last home game Â– losing to ATK Â– but then travelled to Guwahati to put it across NorthEast United FC. They also have a chance to go to the number two slot on the table if they win at the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.

Mumbai have won three out of seven games and drawn one and their tally of 10 has left them currently in the middle of the table, but a victory over Delhi would pitchfork them higher.

Mumbai have had a mixed run so far and looked impregnable at home before ATK punctured it with a measured performance 10 days ago.

The hosts have a sound back four led by Romanian Lucian Goian and Brazilian Gerson Vieira, backed up by the goal- stopping skills of Amrinder Singh who has emerged with two clean sheets, as compared to none for the visitors Â– an indication of what the visitors are up against.

Balwant Singh has been Mumbai's most successful striker with four goals to his credit, including a brace in the win in the previous away game against NorthEast United. He has the backing of a good midfield led by Cameroon's Achille Emana who himself has scored once so far in seven outings.

Two crafty midfielders Â– Brazilians Thiago Santos and Everton Santos - are the other players to have scored for Mumbai. To bring more cheers is the fact that Sehnaj Singh is also back in contention to take the field after sitting out the last game due to four previous bookings.

Their Costa Rican coach, Alexandre Guimaraes, was happy over the team's quick turnaround in Guwahati after the loss at home to ATK.

"I'm very satisfied because we improved our game in terms of playing a quality game. We poached them (NEUFC) in the right moments," he declared after the victory.

Goalie Amrinder picked up a knock during the game but has recovered in the nine-day gap since then, a further confidence-boost to their hopes.

Delhi, on the other hand, have very little to show for after notching up a 3-2 away win against Pune City FC more than a month ago.

They have been unable to score many goals in the opportunities they have got with captain Kalu Uche of Nigeria emerging the top scorer with two strikes to his credit.

Their midfield needs to be innovative to puncture holes in the strong Mumbai defense.

Another defeat would not only keep the visitors at the bottom of the table, but also further dent their chances of making it to the play-offs.