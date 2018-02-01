CHENNAI: Alex Ferguson had once claimed, “Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles.” This year’s Indian Super League season is no different. A cursory glance at the league table shows that out of the top five teams, four have the stingiest defence. While most people have hailed Jamshedpur FC for their defensive acumen, FC Pune City have quietly gone about their job and they have the second meanest defence.

Key to that performance has been Rafael Lopez. The Spaniard has been a rock at the back, playing all the matches, conceding just 12 times. Remarkably, he is yet to pick up a single yellow card. A product of Real Valladolid’s youth system, the defender has adapted well to his new club and is looking forward to help his team make it to the knockout stages.

A lot of Spaniards have come and played in India and it was former Pune coach Antonio Lopez Habas who brought him to India.

“The Pune offer came to me because I was free after rescinding my contract with Real Valladolid. I chose Pune because several former Spanish teammates who had played in ISL spoke to me and asked me to consider the offer as well as because of Habas. I could not play under him but Ranko (Popovic) is a fine manager and I’m very happy here,” the 32-year-old told Express.

The Penafiel-born player made his mark playing for Getafe, helping them enter the Europa League for the second time in the club’s history. He has also played in the German Bundesliga for SC Paderborn and both styles of play have helped during his time here. “In Spain, football mostly depends on technique and tactics, something that I try and speak about with the younger Indian players. In Germany, the focus is more on being fit. My German education has helped me prolong my career and play competitively. All Indian players should be made aware of the importance of fitness.”

Despite his personal improvement, he never came close to making it to the national team. “My unfulfilled desire would be not playing for the Spanish team. I knew it would be difficult to make a breakthrough but I always focused on playing and training hard. I’m happy that I managed to have a long career and long may it continue.”

Pune’s success can also be attributed to the fact that the team have bought sensibly which can be evidenced from the fact that two top-scorers of two ISL sides from last season (Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro) are playing for them. What has impressed Rafa, as he is popularly called, is the improvement shown by the Indian players. “The likes of Adil Khan and Gurtej Singh have taken aboard advice from the coach. They have really improved. It is a good season so far but the main objective is to qualify for the top-four and then hopefully the title,” he signed off.

ayantan@newindianexpress.com