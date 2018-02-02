PANJIM: FC Goa have signed 22-year-old Moroccan midfielder Hugo Adnan Boumous for the ongoing edition of Indian Super League even as they loan Spanish winger Manuel Arana to Delhi Dynamos FC.

Arana who has three goals and two assists in the current Indian Super League campaign, moved to the Dynamos in a bid to find more game time and add to his tally of goals and assists for the season.

In his place, FC Goa have signed Boumous who made his senior club football debut for France's Ligue 2 side StadeLavallois. He then transferred to Moroccan club MoghrebTetouan and played under current FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera, a club release said.

The right footed midfielder, who was also called up to the Moroccan National U-23 side in 2016, is blessed with a good turn of speed and has the ability to retain possession, something the current FC Goa side thrives on.

Hugo has joined the squad and will be available for selection in the next match against Northeast United FC on Sunday.