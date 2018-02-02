CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC have made the race for the Indian Super League crown a riveting one, trailing leaders Bengaluru FC by a solitary point. When captain Henrique Sereno was asked to pinpoint reasons for the good showing so far, he pointed to the youth brigade of the team led by Anirudh Thapa.

Such is the camaraderie among the group that Thapa called up fellow midfielder Germanpreet Singh. Both played together in the India age-group teams as well as for Minerva in the I-League and they share a close friendship, something that is benefiting the team this season.

“The team chemistry is at an all-time high. During pre-season, the team bonded really well. The seniors in the squad keep giving advice and under coach John (Gregory), youth is getting a chance which is a great thing,” the 20-year-old said on the sidelines of an open training session, attended by fan clubs of the side.

While there are a lot of complaints that youth is not being promoted, Chennaiyin have quietly gone about their job. Thapa has made a total of nine appearances while Germanpreet has come on to the field four times. And both agree that the coach has given them a lot of freedom.

“The coach knows we can make mistakes but the main point is to enjoy the moment. He encourages us to try things and it has been a great time so far. We are improving every day and the team is also doing really well. That is the most important thing,” Thapa added.

Young players have a tendency to get frustrated when they are asked to sit on the bench or are not getting regular chances. But Germanpreet admits that being at training or at the team hotel, he is learning all the time, seeing how professionals approach the job at hand. “We are at an age where we need to keep working hard and improving. Being around such good players is a dream and the it is up to the coach to utilise players according to the situation.”

Quite often, young players are forced to play in different tactical systems under a variety of managers and in the long run, it can prove to be detrimental. Both players have played under India coach Stephen Constantine. While Thapa has played for the senior side, Germanpreet has played under Constantine for the U-23s. Both agree that there are similarities between the two Englishmen. “They have the same philosophy. That has helped. We are comfortable playing in this system. So when we take part in the national camp, we are attuned to the tactics,” both said.

Rooting for Minerva

Minerva Punjab FC sit atop the I-League table and are primed to win. Anirudh Thapa and Germanpreet Singh played for the Punjab side last term. “It is a win-win situation for us,” both laughed in unison. “We are still in touch with friends from the club and the owner and we wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.”

