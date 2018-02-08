BENGALURU: Leaders Bengaluru FC will look to avenge their first leg defeat and strengthen their top position when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League match here tomorrow.

Bengaluru are currently on a roll after winning their last four matches. In their last match, BFC outplayed Chennaiyin FC 3-1 in an away game and before that they defeated ATK 2-0 convincingly.

The Albert Roca-coached side are occupying the top spot with 30 points from 14 matches and FC Goa are at fifth with 20 points from 12 matches.

Bengaluru are the second highest goal scoring team with 28 goals and they kept four clean sheets from 14 matches. Goa topped the scoring charts by slotting 29 balls into the opposition net.

The visitors would like to draw inspiration from their first leg encounter against Bengaluru when they defeated them 4-3 at Margao.

They have one of the best attacks of this year's ISL. The veteran forward Ferran Corominas and midfielder Manuel Lanzarote have won the hearts of the side's supporters.

The 35-year-old Spanish forward Corominas is leading the race for Golden Boot Award with 13 goals to his name so far.

Lanzarote is fourth among top goal scorers with eight strikes to his name while Indian midfielder Brandon Fernandes has been a good assist for Goa.

The Goan side have their defensive weaknesses, though it can be expected that Lobera would not look to change his attacking style, especially against a formidable Bengaluru.

Bengaluru head coach Roca would bank on Venezuelan forward Miku, who has scored 11 goals and is the second highest goal scorer after Corominas.

Veteran forward Sunil Chhetri has nine goals to his name and is the third highest goal scorers.

Roca's game style has been an attacking one which has put most of the opposition on the backfoot.

With Indian national team skipper Chhetri in fine touch, Lenny complimenting the midfield play and Udanta Singh wreaking havoc on the wing, the Goans' defensive line will have a lot to deal with.