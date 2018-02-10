Mumbai City FC forward Balwant Singh (L) has appeared in 12 matches and scored six goals this season. (File | PTI)

MUMBAI: Mumbai City FC forward Balwant Singh on Friday said the current Indian Super League (ISL) season has been a challenging one and rued the missed chances.

"It's been a challenging but a good season. I'm glad I could score on the occasions I did score and I regret the chances I've missed. I don't want to judge or rate myself," Balwant told PTI.

Mumbai are presently languishing at the seventh spot with 17 points from 13 matches and will play against FC Pune City on Sunday.

Balwant has appeared in 12 of these matches and scored six goals.

Asked if the team can make it to the top 4, Balwant quipped, "I cannot predict the final standings, of course.

"But I can say that the spirit in the camp is good at the moment. The squad has been a strong unit all throughout the season both, in good and the not so good moments.

"Our focus remains on giving it our all in the remaining games and hopefully we can clinch a spot in the playoffs," the 31-year-old India international said.

Mumbai have been coached by Alexandra Guimaraes and Balwant feels that the Costa Rican is one of the best coaches he has worked with.

"I've said this before and I will say it again – he's one of the finest coaches I've worked with. There is so much you can take away and learn from him, both on and off the pitch.

"He's definitely helped me improve as a player just as he has helped the rest of the boys too. He's a true General," the player opined.

On his role in the team he said, "On the field, we don't play as individuals. It's always a team. And as a team, we always aim at playing our own style of football.

"Of course, with every opponent come some slight tweaks in our plans, but the aim is always to play our game."

He also said the ISL has helped him to become a better footballer.

"Playing in the ISL is definitely an experience and a challenge – one that I absolutely relish. But for me, as a footballer, every single game is important.

"Of course, this tournament has helped me push my limits and become a better footballer," he signed off.