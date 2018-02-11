NEW DELHI: Bottom-placed Delhi Dynamos let slip a one-goal advantage to share the spoils with visiting Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here tonight.

Kalu Uche put the home team ahead with a 59th minute strike from the spot.

Looking to consolidate their position in the top four, Chennaiying FC equalised through Mailson Alves's header following a set-piece in the 81st minute.

A charging Xavier, who had a good game till then, tried to punch it away but left the net empty.

While the result doesn't hold much significance for the embattled hosts, Chennaiyin would have like to go home with full three points.

The Super Machans, though, still managed to keep their playoffs hopes alive despite conceding first at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

And the visitors need to thank their central defender for finding the equaliser and at least securing a point in the dying moments of the game.

Delhi coach Miguel Angel Portugal made three changes to the starting XI with the injured Pritam Kotal being replaced by Dayananda Moirangtem while Mohammad Dhot came in for the suspended Pratik Choudhary in central defence.

Vinit Rai, meanwhile, came in for Seityasen Singh.

Chennaiyin gaffer John Gregory made just two changes to the side which started against Bengaluru with one of them being a forced one.

Jaime Gavilan came in for the suspended skipper Henrique Sereno who saw red in the last match while Keenan Almeida replaced Anirudh Thapa.

While the hosts started on a brisk note with the lively Lallianzuala Chhangte setting them up as early as the seventh minute, Chennaiyin FC got into the rhythm and took control of possession as the match progressed.

Both sides had their share of chances to score before going on an all-out attack in the dying minutes as Portugal sent in new signing Manuel Arana.

The draw left Chennaiyin one point behind Jamshedpur FC in fourth place while Dynmoas stayed last with only eight points from their 13 games.