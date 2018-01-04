KOCHI: Pune City FC assistant coach Vladica Grujic appeared a relaxed man during the pre-match presser before their away ISL clash against Kerala Blasters on Thursday. He was repetitive, and had answers that were shorter than the questions. But one thing was evident: the Serb showed no nerves about turning out in front of a 35,000-strong crowd.

That’s because Pune has been doing a good job, placed second with 15 points. Their last result was a 5-0 rout of NorthEast United, and some of their players like Marcelino and Emiliano Alfaro have been deadly in the rivals’ final third.

On the other hand, Blasters are in a bad situation. For them, 2017 was bland and culminated on a bad note after a 1-3 drubbing against Bengaluru FC, before their home crowd.

Things became worse in the new year, with coach Rene Meulensteen resigning on the second day of 2018. They will go into the contest with assistant coach Thangboi Singto at the touchline. Two camps with two contrasting outlooks.

Thangboi’s words, though revealed Blasters’ hope for a revival. “Our preparation, intention and plan have always been to do well on the field. For us, what is most important is tomorrow’s match. We are preparing as best as we can.”

The good news for them is that Dimitar Berbatov will be back. But CK Vineeth’s presence is still doubtful. Buoyed by their good run so far and the chaos which Blasters are in, Pune are peaking in confidence.

So much so that Grujic felt that the suspension of head coach Ranko Popovic won’t affect them. The former was handed a four-match ban for criticising the referee during the post-match conference after their match against FC Goa.

“We’re not here for a vacation. We’re here to do something. The team is getting better day by day, and it doesn’t need a coach to tell them that. We’ve already got a game plan, and the team knows what Popovic wants from them.”

Pune’s confidence also stems from the fact that they have one of the strongest attackers in ISL. Both their leading hitmen Alfaro and Marcelino have scored 5 goals apiece.

Blasters, on the other hand, are in no position to brag about their chances for the match. Their forwards have largely been ineffective, while their defence has wobbled under pressure.

James is back at Blasters

Former England goalkeeper David James is back at Blasters. The 47-year-old was appointed as successor to Rene Meulensteen who resigned on Tuesday owing to the team’s poor run of form. James, who has represented England 53 times, was the marquee player-cum-head coach of Kerala Blasters in the inaugural edition of the ISL in 2014.

