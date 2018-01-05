GUWAHATI: NorthEast United FC will look for change in fortunes under former Chelsea manager Avram Grant when they take on FC Goa in an Indian Super League match, here tomorrow.

Having guided Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League final in 2008, Grant has been roped in as technical adviser in place of Joao de Deus Pires as NorthEast United FC hope to salvage their chances despite a poor start to the fourth edition of ISL.

The Gaurs come here after playing a valiant 1-1 draw against ATK in a bizarre ISL clash that finished well past midnight in Kolkata and will pose a strong challenge to the home outfit.

NorthEast United are ninth on the table with four points from seven matches just ahead of Delhi Dynamos.

"The mood has changed (in the dressing room) with arrival of the new (technical) adviser. The boys are geared up and ready for tomorrow's match," goalkeeping coach Joseph Siddy said during pre-match media interaction.

With three home matches in a row against FC Goa, ATK (January 12) and Chennaiyin FC (January 19), the conditions are ideal for the former Ghana national team coach to turn things around for NorthEast United.

"The arrival of the new adviser will help the team. His experience and coaching style will motivate us and will give us the confidence to do well in future matches," Siddy said.

It may not be all that easy with FC Goa as their opposition tomorrow.

The Goans showed remarkable spirit to snatch a point against ATK in their previous game and are now targeting the top spot.

FC Goa are placed fourth with 13 points from seven matches and will return to the top of the table should they score a comfortable victory tomorrow.

"All the teams are well balanced. They are equal and it's the small details which make the difference in each game," said FC Goa chief coach Sergio Lobera, unwilling to take their rivals lightly.

Much of FC Goa's chances will depend on the form of Spanish striker Ferran Corominas, who is now the leading scorer with nine goals.

Coach Lobera admitted that Corominas is a special player but continued to stress on the collective strength of his side.

"Coro is a very good player. He has great experience. I am very happy with him and he is one of the best player I have trained, not just on the field but off the field as well. He keeps the group united. But it's not about individuals. It's about the team," Lobera said.