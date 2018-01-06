BENGALURU: ATK's star forward Irishman Robbie Keane is available for Sunday's clash against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, assistant coach Bastab Roy confirmed without revealing much on whether the striker would stay on or not.

"The entire team is travelling and is available for selection," Roy told mediapersons on the eve of the game.

The game will probably be overshadowed by reports that Keane has courted interest from his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers -- where he shot to stardom. Wolves are eyeing promotion to the English Premier League from England's second division -- the Championship.

"Keane is the right person to answer this," Roy said when probed further as to whether the former Tottenham Hotspur and LA Galaxy star would be staying on for the entire season or not.

Roy was particularly cagey in the press conference -- hardly giving anything away. But he did say that "the team has some plans (for Bengaluru)" and they had not lost hope of making it to the last four.

"This league is very unpredictable and it is too early to say that we have lost hope. It will be decided in the last one or two games," he said.

Defending champions ATK are seventh in the points table with nine points from seven outings. Bengaluru, on the other hand, are third having bagged 15 points from eight games.