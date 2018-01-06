NEW DELHI: Delhi Dynamos today bolstered their squad by roping in 17-year-old midfielder Shubham Sarangi for the ongoing edition of Indian Super League (ISL).

Sarangi, who was part of the Indian probables squad for the FIFA U-17 World Cup held in October last year, rose to fame following his impressive displays in the BRICS Cup, 2016 AFC Qualifiers, Granatkin Cup and the Four Nations tournament in Mexico.

"I am happy to have completed my move to Delhi Dynamos.

Being from the capital it is great to be a part of the club that has become symbolic to football in Delhi in recent," a delighted Sarangi said.

"I can't wait to put that jersey on and give my 100 per cent for the club and take it to new heights," he added.

Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said: "We at Delhi Dynamos are ecstatic to have young Shubham join us. He fits in instantly - a player from Delhi playing for Delhi Dynamos and a young player with loads of potential."