CHENNAI: 28 November, 2016. It will be etched in the memories of football lovers all over the world. LaMia Flight 2933 plunged into the mountains near Medellin airport in Colombia, killing 71 passengers on board. The charter plane included most of the members from the Brazilian football club Chapecoense, scheduled to play the first leg of the 2016 Copa Sudamericana Finals against Atletico Nacional.

Paulinho Dias had spent two seasons at Chapeco — 2012 and 2013, and knew most of the players. During his time, the club won back-to-back promotions from the third division. He would have stayed for longer but at the start of the Brazilian Serie A season, the coach froze him from the first team and the club decided to mutually terminate his contract. He had made a total of 47 appearances and scored four times.

“Chapeco is a wonderful club and a fantastic city that loves football. The fans are very enthusiastic about the game and we were like a family together. I really enjoyed my time there.

“I was in shock when I heard the news. I was travelling with my wife at the time and I stopped the car. I couldn’t move. I immediately took out my phone and contacted the families of my friends there,” Paulinho told Express.

The aftermath saw various clubs volunteer to send their players to Chapeco for free while the likes of Ronaldinho and Juan Roman Riquelme offered to play for them. Paulinho was at Atletico Paranaense then. He felt helpless. Being unable to contain himself, he went to meet his friends at the club to offer his support during such a dark time. “I went back to the club and hugged my friends and family. My wife even worked with the affected families. Both of us helped them both financially and emotionally,” the defensive midfielder added.

It took time but the 29-year-old has managed to overcome the feelings of despair that accompanied the incident. The Cruzeiro academy graduate has been a journeyman of sorts — having played for 10 clubs in Brazil. He finally decided to leave the comfort zone of his country and joined Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League. “I was happy to play for different clubs as I got to explore various parts of the country. The offer to come to India came through the coach (Miguel Angel Portugal). He was my coach at Paranaense. Once he explained the project, I was excited to play here,” Paulinho said.

Delhi have found the going tough, languishing at the bottom of the table. However, the Brazilian feels there is still time to improve. “Football is a funny game and anything can happen. We are working hard in training and I’m sure the results will follow,” he signed off.

